WATCH: When Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman tackled NFL star Christian McCaffrey during a college football game

Adley Rutschman is one of the best catchers on the Baltimore Orioles roster. He was also an excellent football player for the Oregon State Beavers during his college days but eventually committed to baseball.

On Saturday, during Baltimore's game against the Seattle Mariners, Fox Sports shared a video clip of Rutschman playing as a football kicker in his freshman year with the Beavers against Stanford in November 2016.

Although Rutschman was known for his kicking ability, the video highlighted his strength as he tackled former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, who currently plies his trade in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

In the clip, McCaffrey is seen catching a short kick before making a charge on the kickoff return. The explosive running back skipped a few challenges before getting tackled to the ground by Rutschman.

It was a sturdy tackle by Rutschman and was marked impressive as it came against McCaffrey, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2015.

Adley Rutschman's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Adley Rutschman is enjoying an impressive season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023. He has racked up 116 hits and 16 home runs in 428 at-bats with a .271 batting average, earning his first All-Star honors.

Rutschman's stellar displays have helped the Orioles to the summit of the AL East with a 72-45 record. He hopes to continue his excellent run at the business end of the season as the team plans to make a deep run in the postseason.

Baltimore is currently two games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in second and on course to reach the playoffs.

The Orioles recorded a narrow 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday after a 9-2 defeat in the series' first game. Brandon Hyde's team will square off against the Mariners on Sunday, Aug.13, for the series decider, with the game scheduled to commence at 4:10 p.m. ET.