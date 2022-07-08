Watch: Yordan Alvarez blasts Houston Astros to the lead with his 26th homer

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the season. He is currently one of the best all-around hitters in Major League Baseball, and is making a serious case for the American League MVP. He again showed his dominance today with a home run to give Houston the lead over the Kansas City Royals.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander YORDAN ALVAREZ FOR THE LEAD!!



YORDAN ALVAREZ FOR THE LEAD!! https://t.co/ihvPlrRpEM

"YORDAN ALVAREZ FOR THE LEAD!!" - Ben Verlander

This home run was an absolute bomb. He hit it opposite field, which made the homer even more impressive. On top of this, Alvarez got the hit on a lefty-lefty matchup, which is uncommon, and he made it look easy.

The Kansas City Royals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with runs scored in the second and fourth innings. Then, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run in the fifth to tie the game. Alvarez blasted his homer to take the lead shortly after. The Astros were in the driver's seat once taking the lead and allowed no runs the rest of the game.

"Series secured" - Houston Astros

This home run is just one of many from Yordan this season, as he now has 26 on the year. If he keeps it up, he could hit 50+ home runs by the end of the season. He is on pace to have one of the best seasons by a designated hitter.

Inside the career of Yordan Alvarez

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros

Since entering the league prior to the 2019 season, Alvarez has been one of the biggest threats at the plate the MLB has seen. In his 2019 rookie campaig, he batted .313, slugged .655, and had a total OPS of 1.071. He also hit 27 home runs in just 87 games played.

After playing just two games for the Astros during the 2020 shortened season, Alvarez played his first full season in 2021. This season saw Alvarez hit 33 home runs with a .277 batting average through 144 games. Although 2021 was considered a down year for Alvarez, he still put up some solid numbers.

This season is by far the best in Yordan Alvarez's career so far. Currently, Alvarez is batting .313 and is leading the MLB in slugging and OPS with a .660 and 1.071, respectively. Along with his 26 home runs, he also has 59 RBIs, which is top 10 in all of baseball.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Yordan Alvarez is the first Astros player in team history to have 26 or more home runs in three of their first four seasons.

"Yordan Alvarez is the first Astros player in team history to have 26 or more home runs in three of their first four seasons." - Michael Schwab

If Alvarez continues his dominance through the end of the season, he will have one of the best offensive seasons in recent history. He is also the only true competition for Aaron Judge in the 2022 American League MVP race.

