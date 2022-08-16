WATCH: Young MLB fan's adorable reaction to dropping a hot dog will melt your heart

The MLB Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox had the cutest fan at the Sunday game. Unfortunately, the young MLB fan experienced a tragic loss when his entire hot dog slipped off its bun. He could only sit there and watch it.

The little boy’s reaction is too cute to miss. Watch it here.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Poor kid lost his glizzy Poor kid lost his glizzy https://t.co/xq8kMIiHVw

“Poor kid lost his glizzy” – Jomboy Media

The video soon went viral and is melting MLB’s fans hearts. It seems they felt for the kid.

A Twitter user tweeted this hilarious comment:

"I got you little man." - Stealz

Another user says that it’s so relatable.

"We’ve all been there kid…" - Andres Tejeda

Some are concerned about the boy’s dad paying $12 for the hot dog.

JDogg @thejdogg_ @JomboyMedia Poor dad paid like $12 for that glizzy lmaoo @JomboyMedia Poor dad paid like $12 for that glizzy lmaoo

"Poor dad paid like $12 for that glizzy lmaoo" - JDogg

The Detroit Tigers are currently in last place in the Central Division of the American League and haven't had a winning season since 2016. To add to the hot dog loss, the team dropped another game on Sunday.

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox

The entire Tigers season is cause for face-palming. Twitter expressed sympathy for the young boy.

Taking a dig at the Tigers, a Twitter user wrote this:

"Poor kid finds out early in life that being a Tigers fan can provide some...unfortunate moments." - White Sox Talk

It wasn't a great day for the Tigers' fans.

MLB Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers in a decisive sweep

The Chicago White Sox entered their matchup with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday hoping to sweep the series. The White Sox were able to sweep the Tigers with a 5-3 victory, even though it was a close game with many twists and turns.

At Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, the Tigers were swept in three games and lost Sunday, 5-3. The offense managed just eight hits, no walks, and 14 strikeouts. The Tigers (43-73) have lost seven straight games and have an overall record of 7-26 since July 9.

