We asked AI to predict Aaron Judge's 'Spotify Wrapped' compilation (& its reply will leave the Yankees captain stunned)

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has a humble and down-to-earth personality. So when we asked Google Bard, an AI programming tool, to predict Judge's 'Spotify Wrapped' compilation, its response will leave you surprised.

So without further ado, let's get to the response that AI predicted for Judge's interest in music.

Aaron Judge's Top 5 songs from his Spotify Wrapped compilation

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Google Bard gave a detailed response, predicting the artists, songs and the kind of genre and device likened by Judge to hearing his Spotify-wrapped music playlist.

Bard predicted Aaron Judge's Spotify-wrapped playlist

1) All I do is win by DJ Khaled

This song is from DJ Khaled's fourth studio album, Victory (2010). The song features rappers T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross. Released in February 2010, it peaked at No. 24 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

2) Empire State of Mind by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys

This rap song is done by Jay-Z, featuring American singer Alicia Keys from the former's 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3 (2009).

"Empire State of Mind" was named one of the top ten songs of 2009 by Rolling Stone magazine and The New York Times, among others. It was also nominated for three Grammy Awards, with Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration taking home the honors.

3) Enter Sandman by Metallica

This song is under the banner of the American heavy metal band Metallica. Released on June 16, 1991, this song peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It sold over 30 million copies and was one of the reasons for the worldwide popularity of the American band.

4) Kernkraft 400 by Zombie Nation

"Kernkraft 400" (English: Nuclear Power 400) is the first single from German techno musician Zombie Nation's 1999 debut album, Leichenschmaus.

5) Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes

This song was produced by American rock duo The White Stripes. It won Best Rock Song at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, and Alex and Martin's music video for the song won Best Editing in a Video at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Bard's prediction of Aaron Judge's music interest

Apart from this, the AI mentioned that Aaron Judge's music genre interests include hip-hop (30%), rock (30%), electronic (20%) and pop (10%).

Moreover, Bard predicted that between 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Judge would prefer to hear this playlist.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.