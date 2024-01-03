We asked AI to predict which Astros player will be the team's top performer in 2024 (& it may not be who you were expecting)

The Houston Astros have been one of the most consistent teams in all of baseball, having won two World Series (2017 and 2022) in the last eight years. One reason they have been able to do so is because of the collective effort from all players, helping them achieve new heights.

However, there is always one player that grabs the spotlight every season, and we have AI to predict who that player will be in the upcoming 2024 season.

AI picks Yordan Alvarez to be Astros' top performer in 2024

When we asked Google Bard to predict the best performer for the Houston Astros for the 2024 season, Bard picked left-handed hitter Yordan Alvarez. Adding more to it, the AI pointed out that his consistent power-hitting, plate discipline and defense could propel him to MVP honors this season.

Since being traded to the Astros by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed him as an international free agent, he has been a valuable addition to the Orange Army.

In his five seasons with the Astros, the 26-year-old has hit .295, compiling 513 hits, 129 home runs and 380 RBIs. This also includes Rookie of the Year (2019), two All-Star selections (2022, 2023), a World Series title (2022) and the Silver Slugger Award in 2022.

Last season, he slashed .293/.407/.583 with an OPS of .990, including 31 home runs and 97 RBIs.

When it comes to the postseason, Yordan Alvarez dials it a notch higher. In 58 postseason games, he hit .295 with 61 hits, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs and 39 runs scored. He also won the ALCS MVP in the 2021 pennant.

The Astros have already signed the star hitter to a six-year, $115 million contract extension in 2022. The contract will run through the 2028 season, meaning that the club is in for a good short-term future with him on top of his game.

