“We connected over losing a sibling” - When Mike Trout's wife Jessica & Brandon Crawford's wife Jalynne revealed bonding over painful experience

Death often brings people together, and that's what happened with the partners of Mike Trout and Brandon Crawford. It was April 12, 2017, when Crawford's wife, Jalynne, was informed that her sister, Jennifer, had died due to an asthma attack. On Aug. 5, 2018, Trout's wife, Jessica, also lost a loved one when her brother, Aaron, committed suicide at the age of 24.

Jessica struggled to cope with her brother's death until she met Jalynne, who was also going through something similar, through a mutual friend.

“I was instantly put at ease when we first connected because I just knew she ‘got it,’” Jessica told The San Francisco Chronicle. “She knew my pain. She knew the struggle of moving on in life with a piece of your heart missing, and I felt an instant connection and comfort in talking with her because of this.”

That mutual connection was with Rachel Luzi, who introduced the two at an event for her company, Tiny Turnip. Both Jalynne and Jessica had invested in the sports apparel brand.

So when Jalynne met Jessica, the two bonded over their pain:

“We connected over losing a sibling,” Jalynne said. “That’s an unfortunate way to connect, but it’s kind of comforting at the same time.”

The Crawford couple donated $10,000 from the proceeds of Brandon's instructional camps to the suicide awareness foundation of the Trout family.

Mike Trout signs for Brandon Crawford's kids at spring training camp

Brandon Crawford's kids had a good time at the LA Angels' spring training camp and had their baseball gear signed by Mike Trout. Talkin' Baseball shared the moment on Twitter, where Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton and Bryson all got Trout's autograph.

Their father, Brandon Crawford, will be playing for the St. Louis Cardinals this season after signing a one-year, $2 million contract.

