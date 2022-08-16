"We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was once rebuked for lack of intelligence by billionaire ex-girlfriend's mother

From Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez has dated many incredibly gorgeous and talented ladies. Not many MLB fans are aware that A-Rod dated Anne Wojcicki, an entrepreneur.

Anne is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, a personal genomics and biotechnology company. Anne and Alex started dating in May 2016 but called it quits in February 2017.

Alex, who is known for being one of the iconic players in MLB, was slammed by Anne's mother, Esther Wojcicki, for his lack of intelligence. In an interview with the "New York Times," Esther Wojcicki said:

"He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I, right away, figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background. We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball.”

Esther added:

"He could … watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working.”

"Anne Wojcicki’s mother says Alex Rodriguez 'couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything' and spent all of his time watching baseball." - @NY Daily News Sports

Anne belongs to a family of intellectuals. Her father, Stanley, is a former chair of the physics department at Stanford University. Her mother, Esther, holds a degree from the University of California at Berkeley. Anne is the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Alyson Shontell @ajs Anne Wojcicki, who was married to Google cofounder Sergey Brin, says she was snubbed until she made her own fortune with 23andMe. "There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years." fortune.com/2021/12/02/23a… Anne Wojcicki, who was married to Google cofounder Sergey Brin, says she was snubbed until she made her own fortune with 23andMe. "There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years." fortune.com/2021/12/02/23a…

"Anne Wojcicki, who was married to Google cofounder Sergey Brin, says she was snubbed until she made her own fortune with 23andMe. 'There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years.'" - @Alyson Shontell

Since Anne Wojcicki has a strong intellectual background, her mother had high expectations for Alex Rodriguez.

Esther Wojcicki, the mother of Anne Wojcicki, had problems with Alex Rodriguez's fame

Esther Wojcicki; A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez (inset)

The prominence and massive popularity of Alex Rodriguez troubled Esther Wojcicki. Going anywhere with Alex Rodriguez made her uneasy because someone would always approach him and ask for a photo with him.

Esther said:

"If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we’d be looking around and people would be saying, ‘We just want a selfie with A-Rod.’ He can’t walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab.”

Anne even mentioned Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez's ex-fiancée. Back then, J.Lo. and Alex were dating each other when the "New York Times" interview with Esther Wojcicki surfaced online.

Esther said:

“That will work better with [his current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez] because she’s like, ‘Take a picture of me anytime.’ … I wish J. Lo all the luck in the world.”

Surprisingly, Anne's mother also had problems with his nickname, A-Rod.

Anne recalled:

"When I started dating Alex, my mom was like, 'What's an A-Rod?' and I was like, 'Mom, that's his name.'"

Despite all the things Anne's mother said about Alex, she was all praises for Rodrguez.

Anne said:

"Alex is a really sweet guy. He's a smart guy. He's a good person. Alex lives in this world of cash-flow businesses, and Silicon Valley lives in this world of the potential of the future. So it was actually kind of a really fun conversation."

Alex is currently romantically involved with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

