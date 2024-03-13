"We're here for the girlies" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton selects 'Mean Girls' star as her ultimate 2000s movie heartthrob sleepover companion

Regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Kate Upton's activities are always sure to draw considerable interest. Recently, the model and actress took to her TikTok to have some fun with fans.

The post featured Upton playing a game to answer the question "Which 2000s movie heartthrob would you rather fall asleep next to?"

Making her selections by tilting her head, Upton eventually settled on Rachel McAdams, who infamously played Regina George in the 2004 movie "Mean Girls."

Upon finalizing her selection, Upton captioned the post "We're here for the girlies," stipulating that she considered the question to be one of friendship, rather than possible romance. Born in 1992, Kate Upton was only twelve when the hit movie, starring McAdams as the head "mean girl" came out.

Married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander since 2017, Upton knows how to keep herself busy. In addition to featuring on the cover of publications like GQ, Vanity Fair, and Sports Illustrated, Upton has also pursued various acting roles, and became a mother in late 2018, with the birth of her daughter Genevieve.

"Kate Upton and Justin Verlander as Sandy and Danny from Grease" - Baseball History Nut

This year, Upton also ventured into the business and marketing sphere. A native of Michigan, Upton has become a spokesperson for Vosa, a manufacturer of canned cocktails based in her home state. Between modeling, motherhood, and brand ambassadorship, Kate Upton does not sit idle for long.

Her husband, Justin Verlander, turned 41 earlier this year, and is still considered to be one of the top pitchers in the game. A former MVP during his days as a Detroit Tiger, it looks like the veteran hurler will be starting the 2024 season a bit later than usual.

Kate Upton's husband Justin Verlander will have more time at home this year

Owing to shoulder issues, it has already been communicated that Verlander will be out of the lineup as the Astros take on the New York Yankees to open their season on March 28.

While this will mean Verlander will be able to spend more time with Kate Upton and their daughter, the situation is far from ideal. The three-time Cy Young winner recently told MLB.com:

"I have to be really cautious at how I'm building up. I guess my body doesn't respond the same at 40 as it did at 25. I'm a couple of weeks behind."

While some veterans would appreciate the extra time to recover, Justin Verlander knows time is ticking. Neither he nor Upton knows how many opening days they have left together in his MLB career.

