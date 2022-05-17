"We're going to play for bragging rights, former teammates and I'm going to kick their a**" - Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and New York Mets pitcher take their competitive spirit to golf in a game against Kansas City Royals players

Kansas City Royals All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield has always been known for his competitive drive. That drive apparently extends beyond the baseball diamond as Merrifield was the latest to participate in Jomboy Media’s backyard golf challenge. The challenge was to take on former New York Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Peter Moylan in a round of doubles mini golf to see who can have bragging rights between the teams of major leaguers.

This week's participants hail from the Kansas City Royals with pitcher Brad Keller and All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield.

In the past, the competition has featured various Major League Baseball stars ranging from Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson to Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. The duo from the Royals ended up being victorious over their gracious hosts. It was nice to see Merrifield and Keller cut loose, especially with the Kansas City Royals suffering from such a dismal season. Furthermore, Moylan used to be teammates with the two during his year in Kansas City, and the three got to rekindle an old friendship forged in the fires of competition.

Merrifield is off to a very rough 2022 season, which is out of character for the two-time All-Star. A dying breed, Merrifield found success early in his career through his ability to minimize strikeouts and leverage his speed to garner hits and increase his propensity to get on base. In his six-year career with the Royals, Merrifield has averaged nearly 200 hits and 35 stolen bases each year, making him a threat at the top of any major league lineup. However, 2022 has seen his batting average fall to .189 as the speed may be departing the 33-year-old infielder's tool set.

Brad Keller is still in the process of establishing himself in the Kansas City Royals rotation. His career has been something of a rollercoaster. His earned run average is emblematic of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He'll have a season where he will pitch to an ERA of low 3s or high 2s. The following year, he will have an ERA in excess of 4 or even 5, and then he'll return to his previous year's performance. With last year being the worst of his career, Keller seems back on track with a 2.89 ERA and one of the lowest hit rates of his career.

Clubhouse Convo @royalsclubhouse Brad Keller was fantastic tonight.



7 innings, 2 runs, as the first “earned run” was a byproduct of one of the worst individual outfield efforts you’ll ever see. Brad Keller was fantastic tonight.7 innings, 2 runs, as the first “earned run” was a byproduct of one of the worst individual outfield efforts you’ll ever see.

Most recently, Keller pitched seven innings for the Kansas City Royals against the White Sox in a solid effort.

