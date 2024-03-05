"We're running out of days" - Astros manager Joe Espada confirms ace Justin Verlander will miss Opening Day start after being placed on IL

The Houston Astros suffered a major blow just weeks before the start of the 2024 MLB season. Manager Joe Espada confirmed that veteran ace Justin Verlander will miss his Opening Day start and has been placed on the injured list.

Astros manager Joe Espada made the disappointing announcement after Verlander felt tightness in his throwing arm.

"He's doing well, but we're running out of days and won't be able to build him up to start the regular season," said Espada.

According to Espada, this is a precautionary measure for Justin Verlander so that he can get fully checked and recover.

The 41-year-old Verlander was scheduled to start on Opening Day against the New York Yankees. Instead, he will get an MRI on his arm and likely miss at least the first couple weeks of the regular season.

Justin Verlander has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons. He was out for nearly the whole 2022 season after having Tommy John surgery. After more than a year of recuperation, Verlander returned in 2023 and had an outstanding performance.

However, he dealt with a calf issue last September, which caused him to miss a couple of starts down the stretch. The arm tightness he felt this past weekend was the latest setback.

With their ace unavailable, the Astros will likely turn to Framber Valdez or Cristian Javier to take the ball in the opener against the Yankees. Both had excellent seasons in 2023, combining for 35 wins.

Hunter Brown and Jose Urquidy are other potential candidates to fill Verlander's rotation spot early on. Young studs like Brown and J.P. France will be asked to shoulder the load if Verlander misses extended time.

The Astros are trying to make it back to the World Series for the fourth straight year after falling just short in 2023. Not having their iconic leader on the mound for the opener is far from an ideal start, but Houston has enough quality arms to help pick up the slack.

Still, losing a generational talent like Verlander for any length of time is a huge concern. His health will be closely monitored over the next few weeks as Houston hopes for his quick return to the rotation.

Manager Espada makes changes to Astros Lineup

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is getting a new spot in the batting order. Manager Joe Espada announced that Alvarez will bat second to begin the 2024 season.

Alvarez hit .306 with 37 home runs and 115 RBIs while primarily batting third or fourth last year. The unorthodox leadoff hitter should provide a spark atop Houston's potent lineup.

This elevation should help the incoming batters have a potential scoring opportunity if he's on base.

