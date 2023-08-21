Weeks after Freddie Freeman's $7,800,000 mansion heist, Max Muncy's $4,800,000 residence targeted by burglers during Dodgers game

Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman comprise the fattest part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' star-studded batting order. They have also both been at the receiving ends of burglaries in recent weeks.

According to TMZ Sports, Muncy was on his way home from a game at Dodger Stadium earlier this month when his phone received a notification. As per reports, Muncy's home security system had told him that a pair of burlgars were brazenly raiding his $4.8 million home in Los Angeles.

Although Muncy, a native of Texas, notified the police, all he and his family could do is watch as the thugs ransacked his luxury home. It is not clear what was taken from Max Muncy's home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Dodgers Stars Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy Victims of House Burglary. #LADodgers #Dodgers #HereToPlay" - Ron Bohning

Unfortunately, Max Muncy is not the only member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to be victims of a crime this year. Also per TMZ Sports, first baseman Freddie Freeman's home was also broken into earlier this year.

While the reports are murky and not inclusive of many specific details, we are led to believe that Freeman's home was broken into and burglarized during a Dodgers home game in July.

With a record of 76-47, the Dodgers now enjoy an 11.5 game-lead over the second-place San Francisco Giants in the NL West. One of the best hitting teams in the league this season, the Dodgers sit second in home runs, third in total RBIs, and fifth in doubles.

Muncy has been one of the league's most atypical hitters this season. Despite an abysmal batting average of just .193, the power-hitting first baseman and catcher has hit 29 home runs, sixth highest in the National League.

Expand Tweet

"Max Muncy ties it with his 28th homer of the year!" - Talkin' Baseball

Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman incidents remind us of the risks of notoriety

Similarly to what happened to Houston Astros player Jose Altuve earlier this season, criminals seemed to target the home while they knew the occupants would be away. Both Freeman and Muncy are married with children, meaning that things might have been significantly worse had they been home.

While being an MLB player is a dream job for millions, it also comes with some risks. Thankfully, both of these players and their families were unharmed. Hopefully, threats like these can be identified and dealt with before they result in another theft.