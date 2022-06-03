"Welcome to the club again, my friend" - 'Mr. October' Reggie Jackson welcomes Derek Jeter to Twitter

Derek Jeter has been receiving a lot of praise and attention ever since he joined the social media apps, Twitter and Instagram. Jeter has been especially active on Twitter, mainly responding to other baseball players and former teammates. He has made many reactions to tweets about himself since he joined the popular social media app. He has also been interacting with several celebrities and promoting his upcoming show "The Captain" on ESPN.

Reggie Jackson @mroctober



instagram.com/reggiejackson4… I gess after you retire and make it to the hall of fame there’s nothing left to do but get a Twitter and Instagram. Welcome to the club, again, my friend @derekjeter I gess after you retire and make it to the hall of fame there’s nothing left to do but get a Twitter and Instagram. Welcome to the club, again, my friend @derekjeter instagram.com/reggiejackson4… https://t.co/zo0rpomykr

"I guess after you retire and make it to the hall of fame there’s nothing left to do but get a Twitter and Instagram. Welcome to the club, again, my friend @derekjeter" - @Reggie Jackson

His most recent interaction was when former baseball legend and longtime New York Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson a.k.a "Mr. October" congratulated Jeter on joining social media.

'Mr. October' and Derek Jeter's Twitter interaction

Reggie Jackson played the outfield for the New York Yankees for five seasons, where he won back-to-back World Series in 1977 and 1978. Although he played for the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics for most of career, most of his playoff success came in New York, and he has always remained close to the Yankees organization since his retirement.

Due to his close proximity to the New York Yankees in recent years, he and Derek Jeter formed a close relationship when Jeter played for the Yankees. Both are members of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and that is why Jackson said what he said in his tweet.

Story continues below ad

The primary reason that Derek Jeter joined Twitter and Instagram could possibly be to premote "The Captain," which is premeirig on ESPN in two months. It is a show that is a first-hand and detailed account of Jeter's career, which will go over all of the different points of his career.

"Less than two months away from #TheCaptain premiere. Thanks to all the hard work of everyone involved. Really excited for you all to see this." - @Derek Jeter

It is always nice to see former MLB players reconecct and reminisce on social media; it gives us, the fans, some insight on what these players that we all know and love are doing now that they no longer play the game. Most players are already on social media, mainly to upkeep their personal brand; however Jeter stayed away from it until just recently, so this is really exciting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far