"Welcome to Twitter, Captain!" - Alex Rodriguez congratulates former teammate Derek Jeter on social media debut, fans can't help but remember glory days

New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez had their first interaction on social media earlier today, something that was very unexpected. Jeter has stayed off social media throughout the years, never owning a personal social media account. That all changed, however, when Jeter finally made a Twitter account.

Jeter's first tweet was a reply to a 2014 tweet from Jeff Guity, which said, "Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now." Jeter responded by saying, "Looks like I've offically run out of excuses." The original tweet by Guity blew up and currently is approaching 1,000 likes, which is unheard of for an eight-year-old tweet.

Alex Rodriguez then responded to Jeter's tweet, welcoming him to the site. MLB fans on Twitter responded heavily to the two's exchange.

MLB fans reminisce over Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez

The picture above was one of the most iconic baseball pictures of the late 1990s. This picture was taken years before Alex Rodriguez joined the New York Yankees in 2004. Jeter and A-Rod were two of the best shortstops in the game, and it would be awesome to see them recreate this image!

It has been well-known that Rodriguez and Jeter have not been friendly toward each other since retiring, and that's why this interaction between the two was very suprising. However, it would be nice to see a rekindling, and both of them have interest in owning sports teams.

Yeah...this picture would not be pleasant to see now, as most of these players are approaching 45 years of age. The real question is, why was this picture even taken in the first place?

The feud between Rodriguez and Derek Jeter has been an ongoing thing for quite some time, and it would be nice to see them end the beef. The two were teammates for so long. It would make sense for them to fix the problems between them.

This interaction between Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter was unexpected to see. Hopefully, this will spark a new relationship between the longtime teammates.

