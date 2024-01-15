"Well I'd date myself" - When Yankees icon Derek Jeter chose himself as his ultimate hangout partner

Derek Jeter won five World Series titles during his 20-year career with the New York Yankees. He was the face of the franchise and led the team expertly.

However, by his own admission, Jeter enjoyed spending time with himself before shooting to fame with the Yankees.

In an interview with The Players’ Tribune in September 2023, called ‘My Firsts’, the Yankees legend reminisced on his special first-time experiences in life. When the interviewer asked Jeter about the first CD that he owned, the Hall of Famer took a while to think about his answer before cheekily saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, I'll date myself"

He then continued with his answer:

"First CD I had in a car I got was Tony Terry"

After stating his answer, Jeter then looked at the interviewer and said:

"You're too young. You don't even know about Tony Terry."

In the interview, Jeter also spoke about his first sports heartbreak, to which he responded:

“Pretty much every season with the Yankees when I was growing up,"

Fortunately for Jeter, he didn't have too many heartbreaks after joining the Yankees. Along with his five World Series rings, Jeter won five Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers, earning 14 All-Star selections as well.

Derek Jeter net worth: How much is the New York Yankees legend worth in 2024?

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter

As per reports, Derek Jeter is worth a whopping $280 million in 2024. He made most of his fortune through his MLB career.

According to Spotrac, Jeter made a reported $266,315,981 in career earnings during his time with the New York Yankees. He made $249,515,981 as part of his base salary and received $16,800,000 as part of signing bonuses.

Jeter also made a small fortune through his endorsement deals. He signed contracts with Nike, Gatorade, Avon, Steiner Sports, Ford, Movado, Rawlings, 24-Hour Fitness and Luvo, XM Satellite Radio and VISA among other top brands.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.