What was Alek Manoah's salary for the 2022 season? | MLB Contracts

Alek Manoah has quickly become the ace of the Toronto Blue Jays' starting rotation. The 24-year old has an incredible amount of poise and maturity for a pitcher his age.

Manoah was selected 11th overall by the Blue Jays in the 2019 MLB Draft. He played college baseball at West Virginia University. At 6-foot-6 and 260 lbs, he's an intimidating presence on the mound for opposing hitters.

WVU Baseball @WVUBaseball Check out all the highlights from today's doubleheader-opening win, as Alek Manoah struck out 15 and Marques Inman won it with a walk-off homer.

Manoah spent time in the Blue Jays' minor league system before he was called up to the big leagues in 2021. He struck out seven batters over six innings in his MLB debut against the New York Yankees on May 27, 2021.

The Florida native finished his rookie season with a 9-2 record and a 3.22 ERA. The numbers, however, were not good enough for him to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award. He finished 8th in voting.

Manoah agreed a to one-year, $730,000 contract with the Blue Jays back in March. Due to his limited MLB experience, he is considered a pre-arbitration player. This means there will be limitations on his salary for his first three seasons. That's unless the team decides, in good faith, to offer him a lucrative, multi-year contract.

maddie @maddiecholette one year ago alek manoah made his mlb debut and he has since dominated, going 14-3 with a career 2.73 ERA in 161.2 IP with 170 strikeouts and a WHIP just under 1.



Alek Manoah took his game to another level this past season. The big right-hander made 31 starts and solidified his role as the ace of the Blue Jays' pitching staff. He finished the 2022 season with a 16-7 record and a 2.24 ERA.

Manoah made his first MLB All-Star appearance and was one of the youngest players on the American League All-Star roster. He also finished third in AL Cy Young voting. He lost out to 39-year old right-hander Justin Verlander, who propeled the Houston Astros to a World Series title.

The future is bright for Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah is only 24-years old. He is just scratching the surface on his potential. It would be wise for the Blue Jays to sign him to a long-term extension. He has become the face of the franchise. The team should make sure he is in a Blue Jays uniform for a long time.

