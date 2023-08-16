What are the best farm systems in baseball? MLB Pipeline's midseason rankings revealed

Baseball
By Arnold
Modified Aug 16, 2023 19:37 GMT
On Wednesday, August 16, the MLB Pipeline's midseason rankings for the farm systems were released.

The Baltimore Orioles maintained their No.1 spot on the list, a feat they've achieved for five years in a row. With talents like Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, and Heston Kjerstad in their camp, it's quite unlikely that any other team would have been able to grab the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates took second place in the rankings due to their first overall pick at the 2023 MLB Draft. The Pirates selected pitcher Paul Skenes with their coveted first pick and it's boosted their farm system rankings massively.

The Milwaukee Brewers also jumped up the list and moved to third in the midseason rankings. Outfielders Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick are the two highly-rated prospects who have been joined by the likes of Jeferson Quero and Jacob Misiorowski.

The Chicago Cubs have also bolstered their farm system over the years and moved to fourth in the standings. The Cubs have plenty of talent at their disposal, including some top prospects in Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cade Horton, Owen Caissie, and Kevin Alcantara.

The Cincinnati Reds dropped to fifth in this year's midseason rankings. The Reds had the fourth-best farming system last year but still boast the likes of Noelvi Marte, Rhett Lowder, Edwin Arroyo, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Connor Phillips in their ranks.

Full list of MLB Pipeline's midseason rankings

Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday
Here's the full list of MLB Pipeline's midseason rankings for the farm systems of the 30 teams in the league:

  1. Baltimore Orioles
  2. Pittsburgh Pirates
  3. Milwaukee Brewers
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. Cincinnati Reds
  6. Los Angeles Dodgers
  7. Tampa Bay Rays
  8. Washington Nationals
  9. San Diego Padres
  10. Texas Rangers
  11. New York Mets
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks
  13. Detroit Tigers
  14. San Francisco Giants
  15. Cleveland Guardians
  16. Boston Red Sox
  17. Minnesota Twins
  18. Colorado Rockies
  19. Seattle Mariners
  20. Chicago White Sox
  21. New York Yankees
  22. St. Louis Cardinals
  23. Philadelphia Phillies
  24. Miami Marlins
  25. Toronto Blue Jays
  26. Oakland Athletics
  27. Atlanta Braves
  28. Los Angeles Angels
  29. Kansas City Royals
  30. Houston Astros

