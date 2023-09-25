What are the Reds' chances of making the playoffs in 2023? Exploring Cincinnati's postseason hopes with five games remaining

Heading into their off-day on Monday, the Cincinnati Reds know that time is ticking. With a record of 80-77, the Reds' playoff chances hang on a knife's edge.

2023 was a season like no other for fans in Cincinnati. After putting up yet another disappointing campaign in 2022, expectations were not exactly high. In fact, only about 7,500 fans packed into Great American Ballpark for the team's first three games of the year against Tampa Bay.

However, by late June, the Reds drew over 125,000 fans in a series against the Braves. It was indicative of the new life that had been injected into the team's culture, thanks to some exciting young talent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Some mind-boggling numbers from Elly De La Cruz’s MLB debut: 112 MPH EV (highest EV by a Red this year) 30.4 ft/sec sprint speed. 7.74 sec home to 2nd" - Cincinnati Reds

The reinvigorated interest from the fanbase was in large part due to the addition of 6-foot-5 infielder Elly De La Cruz. Called up on June 6el, De La Cruz almost immediately made an impact. In his second game, De La Cruz went deep off of Los Angeles Dodgers ace Noah Syndergaard.

After going 18-9 in the month of June, fans of the Cincinnati Reds regained hope. In addition to Elly, Spencer Steer and Jonathan India underpinned the exciting, new face of the franchise.

Expand Tweet

"The Pittsburgh Pirates just completed the largest comeback in their 130+ year history. As fate would have it, they significantly decreased the Cincinnati Reds’ playoff chances in the process." - Jordan Clark

However, the cracks soon began to show. Since August 1, the Reds have a record of 21-38. This has caused them to lose ground to the Milwaukee Brewers, who clinched the NL Central title over this weekend. Now, everyone is wondering if the Reds have a chance at making their first full-season playoff appearance since 2013.

What are the Cincinnati Reds' chances of making the playoffs in 2023?

The Reds' playoff chances still stand as we head into the last week of the regular season. With five games remaining in the season, the Cincinnati Reds are not yet eliminated from the postseason. However, as they stand 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card race, they need to win virtually every game at this stage.

The team will face off against the Guardians in the battle of Ohio before finishing up the season with a weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals. While the team remains in playoff contention, time is ticking, and a lot of variables must fall in their favor.