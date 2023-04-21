What is the Cody Bellinger meme? MLB Twitter lights up after Cubs star smokes 420 foot homer

Baseball fans were in for a treat on April 20, as Cody Bellinger hit a 420ft homer during the Dodgers-Cubs game in the bottom of the second. Bellinger’s 420-foot home run created a buzz on social media, with Twitter users lighting up with Bellinger’s iconic 4/20 meme in tribute to the home run.

The homer made more buzz when people started using Bellinger’s iconic meme where he appears to be "high" on cannabis. The origin of this meme comes from the 2020 World Series.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Cody Bellinger really hit a 420 foot homer on 4/20 Cody Bellinger really hit a 420 foot homer on 4/20 https://t.co/LfKUjHuxEu

Cody Bellinger, who has been the subject of rumors about his recreational drug use, hit a fastball from Michael Grove deep into left-center field for a home run that tied the game at 1-1.

Why is 420 associated with Cody Bellinger?

The home run itself would have been a talking point on any given day, but it was the coincidence of the distance and date that caught people's attention. Bellinger's home run distance of 420 feet was made all the more amusing as 420 is a term that is often associated with cannabis culture.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Cody Bellinger hitting a 420-foot home run on 4/20 is indisputable proof that the Baseball Gods exist. I will hear no further argument until the end of time. Cody Bellinger hitting a 420-foot home run on 4/20 is indisputable proof that the Baseball Gods exist. I will hear no further argument until the end of time. https://t.co/FJSz850Z2C

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 Cody Bellinger just hit a 420 foot home run on 4/20 Cody Bellinger just hit a 420 foot home run on 4/20 https://t.co/nXI2yc6Rex

MLB Twitter was abuzz with comments about the incident, with many people making light-hearted jokes and sharing memes about Cody Bellinger's 420-foot home run. Some suggested that the incident was proof that there was a higher power at play, while others joked that Bellinger must have been smoking a joint as he hit the ball. Bellinger has not publicly commented on the meme, but has previously stated that he does not use recreational drugs while playing.

While the Bellinger meme is a lighthearted moment that has brought some joy to baseball fans, it is also a reminder of the power of social media and how quickly a small incident can become a viral sensation.

