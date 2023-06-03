What are College Baseball Pitch Count rules and how do they differ from MLB? Explaining regulations and contrasts

When MLB commissioner Rob Manfred unveiled a plethora of new rules ahead of the 2023 season, many fans wondered if the game would soon be rendered unrecognizable.

Among the rules announced were new restrictions on defensive shifts, larger base sizes, and of course, the pitch clock. Under new pitch clock rules, the pitcher only has fifteen seconds to deliver their pitch, or twenty if there is a runner on.

While the new measures have ignited a flurry of opinion, both in favor and in opposition, few baseball fans realize that the NCAA has enacted their own changes to baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Your 2023 SWAC Champions!" - NCAA baseball

Last August, the NCAA approved it's own version of the pitch clock. Now, pitchers have twenty seconds to deliver their pitch, lest they award the opposition batter a ball in the count. As per the rules, the clock must be viewable for the entire duration of the game.

However, there is another rule in college baseball that stands in stark contrast to the MLB. Under rules codified in 2018, there are strict limitations to how much a pitcher can throw. This is used to reduce possibility of serious arm injury to young college hurlers.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Ben Joyce’s 105.5 MPH pitch, the fastest in college baseball history! Ben Joyce’s 105.5 MPH pitch, the fastest in college baseball history! https://t.co/9AqwfOragu

"Ben Joyce’s 105.5 MPH pitch, the fastest in college baseball history!" - Jomboy Media

Under the regulations, no college baseball pitcher can exceed 110 pitches per game. If the threshold is passed, then that pitcher will not be able to throw for at least 3 more days.

To further deter injury, there are certain rest thresholds. If a pitcher throws fewer than 25 pitches, there shall be no mandatory days of rest. However, for pitchers throwing between 25 and 51 pitches, one day of rest is compulsory. From 51 to 76 pitches, 2 days will be needed, and 3 days for pitch counts between 76 and the maximum limit of 110.

MLB may be exploring it's own pitch count rules

With high-profile names like Los Angeles Dodgers ace Noah Syndergaard and Washington Nationals flamethrower Steven Strasburg both battered from years of throwing heat, limits may not be the worst idea for the MLB.

Young stars like Ben Joyce of the Los Angeles Angels are throwing 102 mph right out of Triple-A, trying to make a name for themselves. Although many fans think that the MLB has put forward too many rules already, perhaps a looser version of the NCAA could save some careers.

Poll : 0 votes