What is the college baseball single game strikeout record? Everything you need to know

The 2023 college baseball season is in its final stretch. While there is history to be made by winning the championship, there are certain records up for grabs as well.

The NCAA record for most strikeouts in a game belongs to Buddy Schultz.

On April 3, 1971, while plying his trade with Miami University, Schultz racked up a whopping 26 strikeouts in a nine-innings shutout during a contest against Wright State Raiders. No pitcher has managed to topple the record in 52 years since.

At the time of his historic game against the Raiders, Schultz was a junior at Miami. The left-handed former pitcher is now 72 years old and is still commonly referred to as the "guy" who struck out 26.

Following an impressive college baseball stint with Miami, Schultz went on to play in the MLB for five seasons from 1975 to 1979. The pitcher was initially signed by Chicago Cubs, where he spent two seasons before joining St. Louis Cardinals.

Schultz racked up 198 strikeouts and 83 walks in 240.0 innings pitched at an impressive 3.68 ERA in the Majors. Although his career in the big leagues never really took off, the pitcher still has his NCAA honor intact.

NCAA College Baseball: 2023 College World Series finals schedule

Florida Gators college baseball star Jac Caglianone

Florida Gators have already booked their spot in the 2023 College World Series finals after taking down TCU Horned Frogs. They will play the winner of LSU vs. Wake Forest on Friday for the national championship.

Here's a look at the CWS Finals schedule along with the TV channel details:

Game 1: Florida vs. LSU or Wake Forest, June 24, 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: June 25, 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3: June 26, 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN (If necessary)

Fans can catch the live stream of the CWS Finals games on FuboTV as well.

