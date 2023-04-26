What happened to Aaron Judge? Yankees captain's exit followed by trainers sparks injury fear

The New York Yankees may have a nervous wait over captain Aaron Judge after the slugger appeared to hurt himself diving for a stolen base against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Judge landed awkwardly when he failed to get to the base in time. Although he quickly got up, he ran down the tunnel, appearing to clutch his right arm while being followed by trainers, once he reached the dugout.

Many suspected that the slugger may have injured his arm and rushed towards the medical staff for treatment. Strangely enough, the incident took place on Judge's 31st birthday.

YES Network @YESNetwork Aaron Judge slides awkwardly into 3rd base on a stolen base attempt in the 2nd. Aaron Judge slides awkwardly into 3rd base on a stolen base attempt in the 2nd. https://t.co/h1UgUdp0Ju

Judge has had an unfortunate history of injuries.

The Yankees will be hoping that Judge did not suffer anything serious in the game against the Twins. New York was leading 5-0 over Minnesota when Judge suffered the apparent injury.

Is Aaron Judge injured?

While there has been no confirmed report on Aaron Judge's recent issue with his arm, the Yankees superstar returned to the team's dugout a few minutes later. He looked in good spirits and was able to move his arm freely.

It appears that Judge's injury wasn't too serious and the discomfort in his arm may have lasted only for a short period of time.

YES Network @YESNetwork The Captain is back in the dugout The Captain is back in the dugout https://t.co/MiC55wzH7B

Nonetheless, a small portion of the Yankees faithful will be concerned over Judge's arm. The four-time All-Star will be key for New York if the Yankees are to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.

Judge recently signed a mammoth nine-year, $360 million extension with the New York outfit.

So far, he has been proving his worth with 21 hits and six home runs in 84 at-bats across 24 games this season. The Yankees will only hope for Judge to help them on an upward trajectory from now onwards.

