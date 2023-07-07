What happened to Brandon Hyde? Orioles manager ejected from game vs Yankees

The most odd expulsion in Brandon Hyde's managing tenure came on his 12th game. Prior to joining the Orioles, Hyde served as a bench coach, first base coach, director of player development, and even held the role of manager-in-waiting for the Florida Marlins. He had previous experience working with the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

New record: Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected while up 14 runs- wbaltv11

Brandon Hyde was ejected from a game while the Orioles were leading by a staggering 14 runs. This occurred in the eighth inning when Wandy Peralta of the New York Yankees hit an Orioles hitter shortly after almost hitting the preceding batter. It marked Hyde's third ejection of the season, with his first occurring on June 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Interestingly, Hyde was promptly dismissed from the game as he stepped onto the field to discuss the situation with the umpire. Broadcasters noted that the birds' 14-0 advantage at the time was the highest one a team had when their manager was dismissed. The Orioles' bats had an explosive night, and it was a strange turn of events at the conclusion of the game.

Hyde's explanation for his actions revolved around Peralta loading the bases in a 14-0 game. Hyde claimed that he intended to inquire why Peralta was not removed from the game. Despite this, the umpire, Iassogna, did not believe that disputing warnings warranted an ejection.

Brandon Hyde's career as a manager

On December 14, 2018, the Baltimore Orioles appointed Hyde as their next manager. Hyde was dismissed as a manager for the first time in his career on April 15, 2019, after contesting a slide rule decision in favor of the Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles had the second-worst record in the league in 2019 under Hyde, behind only the Detroit Tigers, with 54-108 (.333). He encouraged more sacrifice bunt attempts from his players in 2020 than any other manager in the major leagues. The Orioles had a 52-110 (.321) record at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Hyde guided the Orioles to an 83-79 (.512) record in 2022, an increase of 31 games from the previous year. Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians defeated Hyde to take second place in the AL Manager of the Year vote.

