What happened to Corbin Carroll? Diamondbacks star rookie forced to exit game vs Rockies early

Arizona Diamondbacks star rookie Corbin Carroll came out of the game against the Colorado Rockies after being hit by a pitch. The National League's presumptive Rookie of the Year has been incredibly effective this season and crucial to his team. Hopefully this injury does not take him out of action for too long, as it could have a devestating impact on their playoff chances.

With a .280 batting average and All-Star selection, Carroll is one of the most promising players in the game. His hitting ability paired with incredible speed makes him a threat in every at-bat.

Alex Weiner detailed Caroll's exit from the game on Twitter.

"The D-backs replaced Corbin Carroll defensively after he was hit by a pitch. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. moved from DH to left field" - Alex Weiner

The pitch hit Caroll in the wrist, which is just about the worst place it could have. Not only would it be painful, there is the potential for a broken bone to derail his, and the Diamondbacks', season. He stayed in the game as a baserunner after being hit, but was pulled shortly after.

This was the second time of the game Corbin Caroll was hit by a pitch in this game.

"Rockies pitchers stop hitting Corbin Carroll with the baseball challenge" - Shane Mornihan

It is unlikely this was an intentional targeting, but it is an unfortunate coincidence.

The Arizona Diamondbacks need Corbin Carroll for their playoff push

The National League is stacked this year with the multiple teams capable of winning it all. The Diamondbacks need to duke it out with the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants for a wildspot. It is tough to see them winning that race without one of their best players, Carroll.

Wrist injuries can be very tough to play with in MLB, so only time will tell on this one.