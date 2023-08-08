What happened to Hyun Jin Ryu? Blue Jays pitcher exits game vs Guardians with apparent knee injury

Toronto Blue Jays fans saw a scary sight when starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu went down with what appeared to be a knee injury. He was hit by a comebacker, a hard line drive that seemed to hit him in the leg. He recovered enough to make the throw to first and get the out, but went down, seemingly in immense pain, immediately after.

Ryu only just made it back to the team from injury and this was his second start of the season. Blue Jays fans hope he will be able to become a important part of their rotation as the team chases the American League East crown. This injury could hamper that goal, but hopefully not for too long.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com was the first to report that Ryu had gone down with injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



He was running to first base to make a throw when he went down. Trainers and his full team surrounding him now. Hyun Jin Ryu is down on the field in Cleveland.He was running to first base to make a throw when he went down. Trainers and his full team surrounding him now. #BlueJays

"Hyun Jin Ryu is down on the field in Cleveland. He was running to first base to make a throw when he went down. Trainers and his full team surrounding him now" - Keegan Matheson

Fox Sports chared a video of the play and Ryu going down with injury only moments later.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



He was able to walk off the field under his own power



(via @Sportsnet)



pic.twitter.com/LPisGfMii3 Hyun-jin Ryu finished making this play after getting hit in the leg on this comebacker.He was able to walk off the field under his own power(via @Sportsnet)

"Ryu finished making this play after getting hit in the leg on this comebacker. He was able to walk off the field under his own power" - Fox Sports

The fact that he was able to walk off the field without assistance is a good sign he avoided major injury.

Can Hyun Jin Ryu be a difference maker for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Assuming this injury is minor, Ryu could be a game changer for the Blue Jays as they pursue the AL East title. They currently trail the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, but both are within striking distance.

With how good both of those teams' offenses are, the Blue Jays need elite pitching. A healthy Hyun Jin Ryu could bring an added dimension to thier pitching staff that they need.