What happened to Jose Siri? Rays slugger exits game vs Giants early

The Tampa Bay Rays just cannot catch a break this week, now seeing Jose Siri exit the game against the San Francisco Giants early. Siri appeared to injure his hand while sliding into second base. He was replaced in the outfield by Luke Raley, which was the first indication there was an issue.

Earlier this week, the Rays put Wander Franco on the Restricted List for an indefinte amount of time. They also announced star pitcher Shane McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery and be out of action in 2024. Now, they lose a consistent slugger late in a game they had a large lead in. Their incredible winning streak at the beginning of the season feels like a long-time ago.

Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports was the first to report Siri left the game against the Giants with an injury.

"Luke Raley is in at CF. Jose Siri left the game and looked to be shaking his hand in discomfort after he slid into second base, early in the game, and looked to jam his hand in there" - Tricia Whitaker

Replacing the injured Siri with Luke Raley appeared to work out, considering he hit an inside the park home run in his first at-bat.

"This might be the coolest inside-the-park home run you’ll ever see" - MLB

Hopefully this is only a minor injury to Siri, since their depth that was once a major strength is beginning to weaken.

The Tampa Bay Rays need Jose Siri available to win the American League East

After holding the crown for the first half of the season, the Baltimore Orioles have taken the division lead. The Rays are now in a dangerous second place, with the Toronto Blue Jays still in striking distance. With all of their recent losses, they can't afford to lose Siri.

His batting average may only be .217, but his 23 home runs have been game changers. Without Siri in the lineup, the Rays could see their solidified playoff spot start to slip away.