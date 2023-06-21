What happened to Josh Walker? Mets relief pitcher forced to exit high-scoring game against Astros early

It's just been one of those seasons for the New York Mets as now the team may be without relief pitcher Josh Walker after being struck by a comebacker. The 28-year-old pitcher was forced to leave in the 7th inning of Wednesday's matchup against the Houston Astros after taking a ball off his left leg.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Mets reliever Josh Walker is departing today's game after taking a comebacker off his left leg.



It was a rough 7th inning for Josh Walker and the New York Mets, as not only did he get injured on the play, but a costly error led to the Houston Astros scoring later in the inning. Following the play, Walker was replaced by veteran relief pitcher Adam Ottavino, exiting the game.

While the is no update about the injury sustained by Walker, the fact that he was able to run after the ball likely means it was not overly severe. While manager Buck Showalter hopes he will be able to continue with the team during their current road trip, he will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

Getting hit by the pitch was not the worst part of the play for Josh Walker

After walking Corey Julks to opening the bottom of the 7th inning, Walker was set to face 2022 World Series MVP Jeremy Pena. The shortstop connected with a line drive that bounced off of Walker's leg and rolled toward first base. Walker was able to chase down the ball, but things only got worse from there.

The 6-foot-6 lefty tried to make a highlight reel diving play to throw the ball to first base, however, the boneheaded decision added salt to the wound. Josh Walker's diving throw to first base missed the glove of Pete Alonso and into the dugout, advancing Pena and Julks to second and third base respectively.

Billy Madison @Billyforegilm0 @Mets Hope Josh walker broke something on that comebacker. Wish it would have hit him in the head . That would explain the dumbass play @Mets Hope Josh walker broke something on that comebacker. Wish it would have hit him in the head . That would explain the dumbass play

The play drew heavy criticism from New York Mets fans who claim (rightfully so) that Walker should not have tried to make the throw to first base. Catcher Martin Maldonado made Walker pay for the error, dropping a sacrifice bunt to score Julks, giving the Houston Astros a 10-8 lead, and eventual victory.

