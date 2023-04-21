What happened to Logan O’Hoppe? Angels catcher leaves series decider against Yankees

The LA Angels suffered a significant setback against the New York Yankees on Thursday when their rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe exited the game after injuring his left shoulder on a ninth-inning swing.

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe exits game with left shoulder pain in the 9th inning in New York. To locker room for med eval.

O'Hoppe's injury came at a crucial moment for the Angels, as they were already facing a disappointing performance from their pitchers, most notably left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who gave up five runs in the first inning.

The big blow in that inning was a bases-clearing double by José Trevino, putting the Angels down 5-0. Sandoval rebounded from that first inning to work three scoreless innings, but the Angels were unable to make up the deficit.

The 23-year-old has emerged as their starting catcher after a strong start to the season. The New York state native went 3-for-4 in the game against the Yankees, and he is batting .283/.339/.547 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games.

Logan O’Hoppe has been instrumental for the Angels start of the season.

Who is expected to replace Logan O’Hoppe?

If Logan O'Hoppe misses time for the Angels, Matt Thaiss is expected to become the club's regular catcher, while Chad Wallach is the most likely option to be called up as the backup.

O'Hoppe's injury is still being evaluated, and it's unclear whether he will see a specialist or what kind of testing he will undergo. Manager Phil Nevin is trying to remain optimistic, even though it's too early for a prognosis.

"It's very similar to what happened in Boston," Nevin said.

"We have to get with doctors and see where we're at. It doesn't feel good, I'm sure, but he just cares. He cares. That's his personality. I feel for him. The emotions you saw [in] him [are] because he cares about this club. He doesn't want to miss any time. We'll see where we're at."

