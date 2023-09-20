What happened to Luisangel Acuña? Mets top prospect leaves Double-A game following scary head injury

On Tuesday night in Binghamton, one of the New York Mets' best prospects had a tense situation.
Infielder Luisangel Acuna of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies left Game 1 of the Eastern League semi-finals after being struck in the face by Somerset's Zach Messinger in the bottom of the sixth innings.
Luisangel Acuña has left the game after being hit in the head by a pitch. Acuña walked off the field under his own power. - SNY_Mets
Acua, 21, collapsed to the ground and then rose into a squat while receiving assistance from coaching and training personnel. With bench coach Mariano Duncan and a trainer at his side, he eventually left the field on his own strength while holding a towel to his apparent wounded face.
New York #Mets top prospect Luisangel Acuña just took a pitch up and in and had to come out of the game. Looked like he was bleeding. - railridersTT
Luisangel Acuña's baseball career
As a 16-year-old international free agent, Luisangel signed a $100,000 contract with the Texas Rangers in 2014.
The 21-year-old shortstop has participated in 84 Double-A games this year and has a slash line of .323/.384/.472, which suggests that he may reach Triple-A before the season is up.
When the Rangers sold Acuna to the New York Mets, the Double-A player was in the middle of his best season to yet. In the 2022 Arizona Fall League, he distinguished himself as one of the best all-around players.
While Acuna swings his right hand as hard and aggressively as he targets pitches, he doesn't walk a lot and doesn't strike out a lot. However, he chases slowballs, swings and misses perhaps too frequently, and doesn't always make strong contact.