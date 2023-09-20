What happened to Luisangel Acuña? Mets top prospect leaves Double-A game following scary head injury

On Tuesday night in Binghamton, one of the New York Mets' best prospects had a tense situation.

Infielder Luisangel Acuna of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies left Game 1 of the Eastern League semi-finals after being struck in the face by Somerset's Zach Messinger in the bottom of the sixth innings.

Acua, 21, collapsed to the ground and then rose into a squat while receiving assistance from coaching and training personnel. With bench coach Mariano Duncan and a trainer at his side, he eventually left the field on his own strength while holding a towel to his apparent wounded face.

Luisangel Acuña's baseball career

As a 16-year-old international free agent, Luisangel signed a $100,000 contract with the Texas Rangers in 2014.

The 21-year-old shortstop has participated in 84 Double-A games this year and has a slash line of .323/.384/.472, which suggests that he may reach Triple-A before the season is up.

When the Rangers sold Acuna to the New York Mets, the Double-A player was in the middle of his best season to yet. In the 2022 Arizona Fall League, he distinguished himself as one of the best all-around players.

While Acuna swings his right hand as hard and aggressively as he targets pitches, he doesn't walk a lot and doesn't strike out a lot. However, he chases slowballs, swings and misses perhaps too frequently, and doesn't always make strong contact.