What happened to Luke Raley? Rays slugger exits game vs Yankees early

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Luke Raley struck out against the New York Yankees and limped off the field. He was unable to return to the game after this apparent leg injury and was replaced in the lineup by Jose Siri. Raley has been a crucial offensive player for the Rays this year, and his absence could prove to be a significant hurdle.

Raley is having the best season of his young MLB career, with a batting average of .268 and 15 home runs in 2023. He has played in 85 games so far this year, which is also the most he has played in the big leagues. The Rays have shown confidence in him, and he has rewarded them with a stellar season.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times was the first to report Luke Raley's exit from the game and how it would affect the lineup.

Marc Topkin @TBTimes_Rays Raley strikes out, and limped off the field. He will be replace in the lineup by Siri for #Rays . J. Lowe goes to LF, Margot to RF

Evan Closky shared a video to Twitter that shows Raley fouling a ball off his leg prior to limping off the field.

"Luke Raley exits the game tonight after fouling a pitch off his right knee" - Evan Closky

Raley has been a revelation this season, and the Rays now have to hope he avoided major injury to his lower-body.

The Tampa Bay Rays will need Luke Raley for their playoff push later this season

After a blazing hot start to the season, the Rays have really slowed down, especially in the win column. They are no longer the leaders of the American League East, losing that crown to the Baltimore Orioles.

If they want their shot at being the best in MLB, they will almost certainly need Raley at full strength come October.