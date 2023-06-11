What is happening between Marcus Stroman and Chicago Cubs? Mercurial pitcher teases potential exit

Marcus Stroman recently revealed that he was hopeful of staying with the Chicago Cubs for a long time. However, it appears that the team has no intention of keeping the former Golden Glove Award winner.

On Saturday, Stroman took to Twitter and addressed how his agents made several attempts to talk about a new deal with the Cubs. He also expressed his affinity for the franchise but explained that the team simply wasn't interested in negotiating a contract.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 @ChiefCub My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization! @ChiefCub My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization!

Chicago signed Stroman on a three-year deal worth $71 million in December 2021. The contract also includes a $21 million player option for 2024.

Stroman has regularly said that he would be more than happy to sign an extension with the Cubs if the opportunity presents itself. In an interview in March, he said:

"I've been open with the front office here, been very vocal that I want to be here and I want an extension, that I don't want to honestly make it to free agency."

The Cubs are reportedly reluctant towards offering a new deal for Stroman because they want to see what kind of trade offers he can fetch at this year's MLB trade deadline. As Chicago isn't performing well and Stroman's opt-out is imminent, it makes sense to hear offers for the pitcher from a business standpoint.

It's safe to say that there are several suitors who are monitoring Stroman but it will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds. Stroman still wishes to remain with the Cubs but he might have to suit up for a different team before the year ends.

Marcus Stroman's stats in 2023 MLB season

Marcus Stroman is in the midst of his best season in the MLB. The Chicago Cubs pitcher has racked up 73 strikeouts and 31 walks in 85.2 innings pitched at a 2.42 ERA.

Despite Stroman's impressive outings, the Cubs are fourth in the NL Central with a 28-36 record. While Chicago is still in contention for a playoff spot, they'll need to get their act right soon and start winning games regularly.

