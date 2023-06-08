What is a hold in MLB The Show 23? Player terminology and achievements explored

MLB The Show 23 has received excellent reviews since its release in March of this year. The baseball simulation game has players with different skill sets for pitching.

In simple terms, "hold" is a statistic designed to track the benefit of relief pitchers in the game. It's basically like a save but for the relief pitcher's position.

In baseball, a relief pitcher is generally used in the final few innings of the game or when the starting pitcher is smashed for a few runs. Relief pitchers, who are also known as closers, have different roles and responsibilities.

Hold is the achievement given to a relief pitcher when he enters the game in a save situation and maintains the team's lead until the next relief pitcher enters the game while recording, at least, one out.

One major difference here is that players get a save if they end the game, but you get a hold if there’s another pitcher that comes after you.

In the Dymond Dynasty at MLB The Show 23, players can complete the missions to get a certain number of holds during events. Here's a breakdown of how you get a hold in the game:

Make sure that your team is in the lead, which is less than three runs.

Select one of your relief pitchers to enter the game.

Manage to record, at least, one out without squandering the lead with the relief pitcher.

After completing the task, make sure to check your pitcher's card or the box score to verify whether a hold was awarded.

What is the best way to earn Stubs on MLB The Show 23?

How to get Stubs on MLB The Show 23?

There are many different ways to get Stubs on MLB The Show 23. One option is to purchase in-game currency with real money.

However, there are ways to obtain the best items without maxing out your credit card or spending a dime. Some of the easiest ways are by selling unwanted cards.

However, it's important to find the top deals in the marketplace for selling Stubs.

Winning mini-series championships, playing in showdowns and completing programs will also allow help you earn Stubs.

