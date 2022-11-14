What was Jacob deGrom's salary in 2022? | MLB Contracts

MLB free agency is now in full swing and even though big-name talents such as Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, and Trea Turner have yet to sign a new deal, a few moves have already been completed.

There is a looming sense that deGrom, Judge, and Turner hold the keys to the free agent floodgates, and once all the big fish land with new teams, there should be a flurry of moves and signings.

For teams that are in the market for a pitcher, deGrom remains the number one target. His injury background may be a red flag in contract negotiations, but when he is healthy, Jacob deGrom has been one of the best players of his generation.

"Jacob deGrom has reportedly told the Rangers that he's interested in signing with them, per @JonHeyman" - FOX Sports: MLB

According to various reports, deGrom may find himself in a new uniform next season, with the Texas Rangers emerging as a serious contender to sign the ace. The Rangers have not shied away from offering serious cash to free agents, signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to lucrative deals last offseason.

It will come as no surprise that Texas will submit an offer to deGrom as the team feels that they can vault into contention if they can bolster their pitching rotation.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork What would you offer for Jacob deGrom this offseason? 🤔 What would you offer for Jacob deGrom this offseason? 🤔 https://t.co/juHpzi0PGb

"What would you offer for Jacob deGrom this offseason?" - MLB Network

In 2022, deGrom was making a whopping $33.5 million dollars, with a $30.5 player option for 2023 that he declined. Now, the player will be seeking a deal that may even surpass the $33.5 million that he earned last season. If a team wants to land a potential game-changer, they will certainly need to pay up.

Jacob deGrom's MLB resume

Over the course of his nine seasons in the MLB, deGrom has been one of the most difficult pitchers to face. He currently holds a career ERA of 2.52, while also racking up 1,607 strikeouts during that time.

He has won the National Cy Young award twice (2018 and 2019), has been selected to the All-Star Team four times, and has twice led the National League in strikeouts.

The only issue for deGrom has been health, as he has not started in 15 or more games since 2019. Yet, when he is healthy and in his best form, he is next to impossible to hit against.

