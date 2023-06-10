What is the longest College Baseball game ever? Revisiting 2011 Fresno St. vs San Diego and more marathon contests in America's favorite pastime

Some of the biggest games in college baseball history have a story to tell. Between fighting each inning to scrape a run across or an absolute pitcher's duel where batters cannot wind up on base.

There are a few ways to measure the longest game ever recorded in college baseball history, but we are going from the time the first pitch was thrown to the final play, instead of the number of innings.

The longest game on record happened on March 26, 2011, between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego Toreros. There are many stars that we know today that played in this game as guys like Aaron Judge, Kris Bryant, and Paul Sewald.

This game lasted 22 innings (tied for the third-most innings in a game) and a whopping seven hours, 12 minutes.

There were 50 runners that were left on base, which also broke the DI record at the time. San Diego was tied 2-2 in the 21st inning and had the bases loaded with no outs but failed to score after a 3-6-3 double play got them out of the jam.

Danny Muro for the Bulldogs scored on Garrett Weber's two-out single to end the game and give Fresno State a 3-2 win over San Diego.

Which college baseball game had the most innings?

The game that held the longest game (by time) record prior to the San Diego vs Fresno matchup still holds the record for most innings in a college baseball game. The Texas Longhorns faced off against the Boston College Eagles in May 2009 and it took seven hours and three minutes over 25 innings to decide a victor.

One of the most impactful players was BC's Mike Befiore. He began the college baseball game as the designated hitter and ended it as such, but also threw a gem in relief. He tossed 9.2 shutout innings with three hits, zero walks, and 11 strikeouts before being pulled.

Texas might have had the better pitching performance though as Austin Wood threw 169 pitches and lasted 12.1 no-hit innings. He wound up throwing 13 innings before getting pulled. The big part of this story was it was not during the regular season, instead being during the Texas Regionals on May 30, 2009.

The Longhorns won with a walk-off single by Longhorn Travis Tucker in the 25th inning with a groundball past a diving second baseman.

The Longhorns won 3-2 in that game and carried that into a College World Series finals appearance. However, they lost in three games to the LSU Tigers for the national championship.

