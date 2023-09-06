What is the MLB record for most home runs by one player in a game? Listing top bombing performances in baseball history

One of baseball's most exhilarating achievements is still the home run. Unquestionably one of the finest and most difficult feats for a batter, a four-homer game is unusual even for the most prolific power sluggers.

Here are the players to have hit four or more home runs in a single professional game are listed below:

On June 15, 1902 in the Texas Leage, Corsicana Oil City's Jay Clarke established the record for the most home runs in a single game with a staggering eight homers.

Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez (Sep. 4, 2017) smashed a two-run home ball in the fourth innings, and he went on to hit a home run in each of the next three innings to complete a 13-0 drubbing of the Dodgers, the D-Backs' division rivals.

Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett (June 6, 2017) increased his season tally of home runs from three to four in only one game. He launched a grand slam in the third innings to kick off the feat, followed by a pair of two-run home runs and a solitary moonshot.

Toronto Blue Jays' Carlos Delgado's four home runs in one of the season's closing games helped him reach several significant milestones. The only person on the list to hit all four in the same number of at-bats is the slugger.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shawn Green (May 23, 2002) went 6-6 and hit three solo home runs in addition to a three-run double. By the ninth innings, he had amassed 19 total bases, breaking the previous big league record.

Jose Altuve: Entering the homers' league

Tuesday night's Houston Astros game against the Texas Rangers featured Jose Altuve hitting three home runs in his first three at-bats, including two off Nathan Eovaldi, who was making his comeback from injury.

Jose Altuve now has three home runs in his last five at-bats. - MLB

The Astros thrashed the Rangers 14-1, thanks to three home runs from Altuve. Since the ninth innings of Houston's 13-6 win in the series opener, Altuve has homered in four successive at-bats, and that's in four straight innings, no less.

Jose Altuve joined Manny Machado (2016), Mike Cameron (2002) and Carl Reynolds (1930) as the only players in MLB history to hit three home runs in the first three innings.