What is MLB’s lifetime pass? Examining exclusive gold card offered to the game’s longest tenured veterans

Everyone dreams of being part of an exclusive club or owning an exclusive card. How about the MLB's lifetime pass? This may not be some blank credit card or clubhouse that requires a secret handshake. However, this is the gold card that allows former MLB players and special recipients unlimited access to any regular season game for themselves and a guest.

The ultimate prize for many baseball fans, the MLB's lifetime pass allows its owner to attend any regular season game free of charge. Although the pass is generally handed out to people as a token of "appreciation of long and meritorious service" to the MLB, there have been some special cases for other people as well.

"Congratulations to Texas scout @msemlerbluejays of the @BlueJays on his 29 years of scouting and receiving his lifetime pass from the @MLB #baseball #scouting #BlueJays #Mets #Royals" - @texas_scouts

From former players to scouts, managers, and executives, the MLB rewards its long-tenured members with the exclusive pass. MLB legends such as Joe DiMaggio, Babe Ruth, and Bob Gibson were gifted the pass, however, more modern stars such as former Toronto Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista have also received the status.

"Chelsea Barnes posted a photo of Matt’s MLB Lifetime Gold Pass on IG and I have never coveted anything more" - @SurvivingGrady

This honorary card is completely unique given the fact that this is not something that exists in the NFL, NHL, or NBA. Although most players who will be eligible for the pass will likely be able to afford their own tickets, it is certainly an honor and a special token of appreciation for their time served with the MLB.

The MLB's lifetime pass is not only for people who spent a lifetime in Major League Baseball

Although many of the recipients of the pass have spent the majority of their lives dedicated to the game of baseball, there have been some unique scenarios that saw non-baseball affiliates receive the card.

The most widely publicized non-MLB who were granted the baseball pass were the survivors of the Iran Hostage Crisis. Upon the return of the 52 people to the United States following 444 days of being held hostage, the survivors were gifted the MLB's lifetime pass. While it may be meaningless compared to escaping the situation, it was a nice touch from the league.