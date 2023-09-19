Hannah Jeter talked about her impressions of Derek Jeter during an exclusive interview with the Messenger on Sept. 2.

"What's impressed me the most is probably his patience because if you know him, he's not a very patient person," Hannah said with a laugh while praising her husband. "But he has a lot of patience with our kids."

"You have to be patient because you want your kids to understand everything you're trying to explain to them and what you want them to do, but you're also getting to know them at the same time," Derek Jeter said. "It takes some time to get to know your kids and your kids' personalities."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derek Jeter has been married to Hannah Jeter since July 2016, and they have three daughters and a son, their latest addition to the family.

Jeter is an icon thanks to his illustrious, Hall of Fame baseball career. Despite all his fame, there is a change in the life of the MLB legend, that is his wife and his kids.

"In 2016, after the marriage, we became parents, we were not experts but the approach we started with was just to make sure we keep them alive, 'and then you adjust along the way,'" Derek Jeter sarcastically said.

Over time, the pair adapted to their new reality while also developing a deeper appreciation for each other.

"We want them to be polite, we want them to have great manners," Hannah Jeter said. "That's what we're focusing on at this particular point. And I don't think that necessarily changes as they get older."

A bit on Derek's career

By the time Derek Jeter stepped away from baseball in 2014 after a historic 20-year career, he had established himself as one of the most respected men to ever have played the game.

Over a record 158 postseason games, the equivalent of one full regular season, Derek Jeter hit 308 with 111 runs, 200 hits, 32 doubles, 20 homers, 61 RBIs and 66 walks. What more can one ask for?

Jeter finished his career with 3,465 hits, 1923 runs and 4,921 total bases. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

As a shortstop for the New York Yankees, Jeter was selected to multiple All-Star teams and was one of the most popular players of his era and position.