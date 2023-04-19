In January 2019, Colorado Rockies third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant's controversial comment about not playing in St. Louis Cardinals sparked outrage. Back then, Bryant was playing with the Chicago Cubs. It goes without saying that the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry was the root of Bryant's remark.

"Who would want to play in St. Louis? So boring. It's so boring," Bryant said, as per FOX Sports. "I always get asked like, 'Where do you like to play? Where do you not like to play?' St. Louis is on the list where I don't like to play."

Tony Andracki @TonyAndracki23 They just showed the Kris Bryant "boring" comments on the pregame broadcast in St. Louis and now they're asking Cardinals and Cubs fans outside the stadium to react to it. They just showed the Kris Bryant "boring" comments on the pregame broadcast in St. Louis and now they're asking Cardinals and Cubs fans outside the stadium to react to it.

"They just showed the Kris Bryant 'boring' comments on the pregame broadcast in St. Louis and now they're asking Cardinals and Cubs fans outside the stadium to react to it." - Tony Andracki

The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the oldest and most storied rivalries. It dates back to 1892 when the Cubs were known as the Chicago White Stockings and the Cardinals were known as the St. Louis Browns. The rivalry has been fueled by the proximity of the two cities, the success of both teams, and the passion of their fans. To date, the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry remains one of the most intense in baseball and brings out the best in both teams.

Kris Bryant's "St. Louis" diss caused a stir in the "Gateway to the West"

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs runs to first base during a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 08, 2021, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Cubs third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant's comment about St. Louis didn't sit well with the Cardinals.

Among all, former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina defended his beloved team. He said:

"All stars, elite players and leaders of their teams do not speak bad about any city. There should be respect, and you should play and compete with respect. Only stupid players and losers make comments like the ones made by Bryant."

Cards Nation @CardsNation13 Yadier Molina fires back at Kris Bryant’s comments on STL. Yadier Molina fires back at Kris Bryant’s comments on STL. https://t.co/eETqhUjxas

"Yadier Molina fires back at Kris Bryant’s comments on STL." - Cards Nation

After playing for six years, Bryant was traded to the San Francisco Giants by the Cubs on July 30, 2021.

After playing for one MLB season with Giants, he signed a seven-year contract worth $182 million with the Colorado Rockies on March 18, 2022.

