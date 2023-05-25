Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was among the players who took a dig at Houston Astros' tainted 2017 World Series win.

The Astros sign-stealing scandal shook the entire MLB and many baseball players shared their opinion and Astros players faced backlash. Strasburg took aim at their stainted win and said:

"Someday I’m gonna hopefully have some grandkids and sit down and talk to them about the experience of the World Series and not really feel ashamed of it at all."

Strasburg was named the 2019 World Series MVP as he assisted in the Nationals' triumph against the Houston Astros.

It was discovered that the Astros, who won the World Series in 2017, engaged in an unlawful sign-stealing conspiracy. The plan called for deploying a camera system to record the signals of opposition teams, which were then transmitted to the Astros hitters via a system of garbage can banging.

MLB started an investigation in 2020, which led to the organisation losing future draft picks and paying a $5 million fine. Jim Crane, the owner of the Astros, fired both the team's general manager, Jeff Luhnow, and the team's field manager, A.J. Hinch.

Many players still think that the punishment received by the Astros was not harsh.

Stephen Strasburg's pivotal role in Nationals first-ever WS championship

In 2019, Strasburg was essential in helping the Washington Nationals win their first World Series title. Due to his exceptional achievements, he was selected the World Series' Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins

In December 2019, Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract deal with the Washington Nationals. It was the greatest total value deal for a pitcher in MLB history at the time, demonstrating the respect and value accorded to his skills.

