Twenty years ago, when Jennifer Lopez called off her engagement to Ben Affleck, she admitted that she wasn't sure she would make it. The pop artist reflected on the first time she and her future husband nearly got married and the profound pain she felt due to a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The Grammy winner discussed her separation from Affleck and how their reconciliation has affected her life. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Lopez acknowledged that when she was starting her career, she experienced tremendous pressure to "do something great all the time,"

"It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

Current pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez is wed to Ben Affleck. Following their roles in the critically panned movie Gigili, the two started dating in the early 2000s. The couple was dubbed "Bennifer" in the media, which covered them extensively. After getting engaged, they called it quits in 2004, claiming the tremendous media coverage as one of the reasons. They met up again in 2021 and are now wed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

The former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez announced their breakup and called off their engagement in a joint statement issued in April 2021. Post her break up with Alex, Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciled. Affleck and Lopez once dated.

Fans were thrilled to learn that the couple had renewed their engagement by April 2022. However, everyone was stunned by the couple's choice to get married on July 17 in a ceremony in Las Vegas. To celebrate their nuptials, the couple had a second, more traditional wedding ceremony in August.