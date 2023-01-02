New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge once opened up about being overwhelmed to get a chance to visit Yankee Stadium after being drafted by the New York Yankees. He was the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft.

Reminiscing about that big day, Aaron recalled:

"I was nervous. I couldn't sleep. It was cool getting a chance to tour New York City; I had a chance to come to Yankee Stadium, sit right here in this dugout, and look out [and think] "Wow, this is an amazing place to play at some point." I never thought it would be so soon."

Aaron added how he was clueless about being drafted by the Bronx Bombers.

"Usually, you get a call from your agent ahead of time saying, "We just spoke to this team, and we think they're going to take you with this pick." I didn't hear anything."

"The funny thing is, moments before that pick, I actually almost got up and went to the bathroom. I kind of had an idea of where I was going to go, so I figured I'd go to the bathroom here in the next couple picks, then come back and hopefully get drafted. Right before I stood up to go to the bathroom, they said, "With the 32nd pick, the Yankees take Aaron Judge." It took me by surprise."

Regarding Aaron, MLB teams other than the New York Yankees waited anxiously. The Arizona Diamondbacks hoped to select Aaron at pick number 36.

Aaron Judge made the New York Yankees proud with his record-breaking 62nd HR

Aaron Judge Press Conference

With the most home runs hit by an American League player in a single season, Roger Maris' home run mark from 1961 stood unchallenged over the previous 61 years.

In a game against the Texas Rangers in October 2022, Aaron blasted his 62nd home run of the year and created history.

Here's what Judge had to say about his record-setting moonshot.

"It's a big relief. It's been a fun ride so far."

Now that Aaron Judge has signed a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees, MLB fans are excited to witness what he has in store for the season.

