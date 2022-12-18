Superstar Aaron Judge wears the Major League Baseball uniform with the largest number ever – 99. But this isn’t the All-Star’s favorite number. In a 2016 interview with NJ Advance Media, Judge revealed why he had to settle for his iconic 99 jersey, instead of his favorite number.

"My favorite always has been 35.”

Judge continues to favor a few additional numbers. He chose to use the Twitter handle @theJudge44.

"44 is a number I really like,” Judge said.

Additionally, Judge will never wear the number 44 as a Yankee because it was previously reserved for Hall of Fame outfielder Reggie Jackson.

Aaron Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees

On Nov. 8, the Yankees presented Judge with a qualifying offer of $19.65 million over a year.

Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider All. Rise.Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider @jonmorosi All. Rise.Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider @jonmorosi. https://t.co/5xxG6cmjGP

Judge received the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year award in 2017 and finished second in the voting for the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

He broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old record for the most home runs in a season in 2022 with 62 and went on to earn the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at the last minute to decide among three teams: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. The Yankees bumped their offer to nine years and $360 million, and in the end, Judge decided he wanted to remain a Yankee. Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at the last minute to decide among three teams: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. The Yankees bumped their offer to nine years and $360 million, and in the end, Judge decided he wanted to remain a Yankee.

According to MLB expert Tom Verducci, Judge could become only the second player over the age of 37 to weigh more than 270 pounds and hit a home run. This obviously assumes Judge will continue to compete at that weight when he is 37 years old. That is possible given his height.

The other was Bartolo Colon. Incredible note from Tom Verducci on @MLBNetwork : Judge is 282 pounds and will be signed through his age-39 season. He'll have a chance to become just the second player ever to hit a home run at 270 pounds or more and at age 37 or higher.The other was Bartolo Colon. Incredible note from Tom Verducci on @MLBNetwork: Judge is 282 pounds and will be signed through his age-39 season. He'll have a chance to become just the second player ever to hit a home run at 270 pounds or more and at age 37 or higher.The other was Bartolo Colon.

