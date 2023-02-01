Aaron Judge has experienced his fair share of public controversy. Scandals involving well-known celebrities are nothing new.

Samantha Bracksieck, his then-girlfriend and now wife, was involved in an incident in 2020. She got into a dispute with the police while the New York Yankees were in Arizona for spring training and was under coronavirus quarantine. Her attempts to refute the claims, however, were what grabbed attention.

Bracksieck feared her controversial DUI arrest could cost her husband and the Yankees star his high-flying career. According to The New York Post, Bracksieck told the officers:

“My boyfriend is in the spotlight in New York media in general. And now here I am handcuffed in Arizona … Like, that is not good.”

After getting caught, Bracksieck told police:

“You don’t know who my boyfriend is, this is going to be so bad.

“My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen. He’s, like, a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK."

Judge made his MLB debut in 2016.

Aaron Judge and Samantha were high school sweethearts

The duo met in high school, and Samantha was reportedly an excellent student. She reportedly received undergraduate and graduate degrees in exercise science, according to her former professor, Dr. Mark Baldis, who said:

“She’s very bright. She’s very down-to-earth. There is no pretense about her at all. She is a really great kid.”

The couple married in 2021 in Hawaii.

Judge and Samantha shared a sweet moment after the Yankees star added his name to the record book with his 60th homer of the season in 2022.

Judge was photographed with his wife and mother Patty at the stadium.

He re-signed with the Yankees in 2022 on a nine-year, $360 million deal, and the team named him captain not long afterwards.

