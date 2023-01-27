New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's wife, Samantha Bracksieck, is a woman of integrity. She once refused to cash in on his fame to progress in her own career.

Bracksieck earned her undergraduate and graduate degree in Exercise Science and went to the University of Florida to earn her doctorate in Exercise Physiology. However, she didn't complete it, as Bracksieck was more interested in teaching at the college level and not so much in research.

In 2017, Bracksieck landed a job at Exos, a massive training facility in Phoenix. Meanwhile, Judge, who was in a long-distance relationship with her, made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees. He went on to win the American League Rookie of the Year award.

As per a New York Post interview with Dr. Mark Baldis (former professor and adviser to Samantha), he asked her to leverage Judge's fame for her career advancement at Exos.

“She called me and we discussed the job. I said, ‘You ought to casually let them know you’re dating Aaron, because that’s where the pros go."

However, Samantha was unwilling to let Judge’s name affect her career path.

"She said, ‘No I don’t want to do that. I don’t care about his money, and I have things that I would like to do myself. And I need to see that through.’”

The New York Yankees captain's wife always had an independent streak and aspired to become successful based on her merit.

Aaron Judge drives Samantha Bracksieck mad trying to find the perfect walk-up song

Aaron with his wife and parent at New York Yankees Press Conference.

Like his performances on the field, Aaron Judge puts equal effort into choosing his walk-up song. On January 23, he starred on “The Tonight Show” and revealed to Jimmy Fallon how his wife lost her mind as he tried to pick a walk-up song.

“This is by far the toughest decision any baseball player has to make in the offseason. I’m telling you, I make a whole playlist. I have about 30-40 songs. I’m in my car. My wife gets mad at me.

"Because I’ll be like now batting, number 99, Aaron Judge and then play it. Then I’ll start it over and be like, ‘What’d you think?’ It’s a long process," narrated Aaron Judge.

"Aaron Judge shares how he picks his walk-up song." - The Tonight Show

Aaron and Samantha exchanged vows in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. In 2022, the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

From breaking Roger Maris's American League single-season home run record to re-signing with the Yankees on a massive deal, the 2022 season was a stellar episode for Judge.

MLB fans are excited about what Aaron has in store for the 2023 season.

