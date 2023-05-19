In May 2015, former New York Yankees star Jorge Posada appeared in an interview on “CBS This Morning” for promoting his book “The Journey Home: My Life in Pinstripes.

In his discussion with Mark Strassmann from CBS News, Posada expressed his disappointment regarding Alex Rodriguez receiving the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2003, which was influenced by performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Rodriguez had openly admitted to using steroids during the 2003 MLB season while he was a player for the Texas Rangers.

“I was close to the MVP. Didn’t happen. Alex won the MVP,” said Posada. But you know I was almost there. You know what could have happened if … It’s tough, it’s really tough.”

In the year 2003, Jorge came in third place in the voting for the American League (AL) Most Valuable Player Award. He ended up with a total of 48 points less than Rodriguez and 23 points less than Carlos Delgado, as determined by the members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Jorge Posada voiced his protest against Alex Rodriguez's Cooperstown entry

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Former New York Yankee Jorge Posada speaks to the crowd during a ceremony retiring his number before the Yankees play against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

During his interview with CBS News' Mark Strassmann, Jorge Posada also expressed his belief that individuals who have used performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) should not be permitted to enter the MLB Hall of Fame at any cost.

In essence, he subtly hinted that his former Yankees teammate, Alex Rodriguez should not be given the honor of being included in Cooperstown.

"No, I don’t think it’s fair for the guys that have been in the Hall of Fame … who played the game clean. I don’t think it’s fair, I really don’t. I think the guys that need to be in the Hall of Fame need to be a player who played with no controversy.”

Later, Posada expressed remorse for his comments against A-Rod and mentioned how "he was cornered into saying something controversial."

