New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez is a legend. A major part of the Yankees' success belongs to A-Rod, but Rodriguez's illustrious career was marred by his involvement in the 2013 drug scandal.

Rodriguez acknowledged using PEDs recklessly during his storied career. In a 2017 interview with ESPN, A-Rod disclosed that he had restless nights thinking about his drug fiasco.

"I remember sitting there at night at maybe 4 or 5 o'clock in the morning -- I probably did this a hundred nights -- and I would look up with tears and say, 'How the 'F' did I get myself in this position?' I'm the only jackass that has pocket aces and figures out a way to lose the hand."

In 2016, the former MLB great shortstop Rodriguez announced his retirement from the league after 22 seasons with the New York Yankees (1994–2003), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and Seattle Mariners (2004–2016).

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Alex Rodriguez was reportedly granted permission to use PEDs by the MLB in 2007 bit.ly/1o9dVxV Alex Rodriguez was reportedly granted permission to use PEDs by the MLB in 2007 bit.ly/1o9dVxV

Rodriguez also mentioned that he had no excuses for his suspension.

"The hardest thing I had to do, I had to admit to [daughters] Natasha and Ella the mistake that I made. ... And I needed [ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis] to be part of that. I told Cynthia, 'When I sit down with the girls, they're gonna be listening to me, but they're gonna be looking at you, and chances are I'm not gonna make it past first base because I'm gonna probably start breaking down.' And sure enough, I almost didn't get out of home plate," Rodriguez said.

In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp.

Alex Rodriguez was a star MLB player

The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are a part of his ownership.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A-Rod says he wishes young players like Tatis would learn from his stupidity A-Rod says he wishes young players like Tatis would learn from his stupidity https://t.co/4AHz98Ifr0

In addition, he was a 14-time All-Star, earning two Gold Glove Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and three American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards.

With 25 grand slams, Rodriguez also holds the record for most in a single career. He signed two of baseball's most lucrative contracts.

