The New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez and the actor Jennifer Lopez were once a prominent couple. After dating for several years, they separated in 2021.

In 2020, Jennifer Lopez didn't have a Golden Globe, but she had something which was just as precious: a romantic partner who was happy to be with her.

The Hustlers actress lost out on the Best Supporting Actress category when Laura Dern took home the coveted award for Marriage Story. However, Rodriguez, her fiancé at the time, insisted in a touching Instagram post to his beloved that she was a true champion despite not winning the award.

“Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion.” – Alex Rodriguez wrote in a Instagram post addressed to Jennifer Lopez on January 6, 2020.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ran successful businesses together

In a collaborative effort, J.Lo and A-Rod ventured into the realms of real estate and the wellness industry. One notable investment they made was in Hims & Hers, a telemedicine company that specializes in providing a range of personal care products.

Furthermore, they joined forces with Fit Plan, a smartphone application focused on personalized fitness. This innovative app provides users with access to a diverse selection of workouts, instructional videos, and nutritional guidance, all aimed at helping people achieve fitness objectives.

Following their split, Jennifer Lopez entered into a relationship with actor Ben Affleck, who was her former boyfriend. Their romance was reignited in April 2021. Previously, they dated from 2002 to 2004.

In April 2022, the couple took their commitment to the next level by exchanging vows. They initially had a private ceremony in July, and a month later, they celebrated their union with a formal wedding ceremony in the presence of their loved ones and friends.

In contrast, the New York Yankees legend was first publicly spotted with fitness instructor Jacklyn Cordeiro, who is based in Canada, on October 17, 2022. Their hand-in-hand walk along Rodeo Drive fueled rumors about their relationship.

"White Out" - Alex Rodriguez captioned a picture with his current girlfriend Cordeiro and his daughters Natasha and Ella at the Miami basketball arena on May 7, 2023.

