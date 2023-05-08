Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez dated a plethora of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and Madonna. It might be news to some but Rodriguez also dated Anne Wojcicki back in 2016.

Wojcicki is the co-founder and CEO of the genetics mail-order testing company named 23andMe. She is also a co-founder and board member of the Breakthrough Prize. The two put an end to their relationship in February 2017.

The former MLB shortstop was judged by his girlfriend's mother Esther Wojcicki, for being engrossed in baseball and not devoting enough time to his relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with The New York Times in 2017, Esther Wojcicki said:

"He could ... watch baseball for 10 hours a day... He wasn’t sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working."

Anne's mother complained about how Alex Rodriguez would spend hours stalled in front of the TV in her daughter's house.

“He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background. We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything.

"His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball.”

Anne Wojcocki's familial academic pedigree was a huge barier in her relationship with A-Rod. Her father, Stanley Wojcocki was a professor and former chair of the Standford University's Physics department.

Her mother, Esther, was a UC Berkeley graduate. Anne was the former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and was a graduate from the Yale University. She conducted her research at the National Institute of Health and at the University of California, San Diego.

Compared to this, Alex Rodriguez's acumen was only limited to Baseball. At the age of 24, he might have signed the largest contract in MLB history, but that wasn't enough for their relationship.

"Alex Rodriguez and tech CEO Anne Wojcicki make their relationship official at the #MetGala" - E! News

Alex Rodriguez's fame irked Esther Wojcicki

Alex Rodriguez and Esther Wojcicki

Esther Wojcicki was annoyed by Alex Rodriguez's fame. She realised that it is impossible to be seen with anyone as famous as him in public without being mobbed by his fans who would want to click pictures with him.

This was too much for her daughter or her to handle as they hailed from a different background:

“If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we’d be looking around and people would be saying, ‘We just want a selfie with A-Rod.’ He can’t walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab.”

A-Rod is currently dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Poll : 0 votes