Ten years ago, former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez was suspended for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal.

Apparently, the investigation revealed that Rodriguez had obtained and used banned substances from the now-closed Biogenesis of America anti-aging clinic, located in Miami, Florida. As per reports, the clinic was accused of providing PEDs to numerous athletes.

On August 5, 2013, MLB announced that Rodriguez would be suspended for 211 games, which would cover the remainder of the 2013 season and the entire 2014 season. This was a significant punishment and the most extended suspension ever handed down in the history of the MLB. Rodriguez appealed the rest and was allowed to continue playing while the appeal process unfolded.

Former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig publicly praised the league's drug investigation team for revealing the PED-tainted players.

It didn't sit well with Alex Rodriguez.

During an interim hearing of his 211-game suspension, he unleashed fury, saying:

"I am deeply troubled by my team’s investigative findings with respect to MLB’s conduct. How can the gross, ongoing misconduct of the MLB investigations division not be relevant to my suspension, when my suspension supposedly results directly from that division’s work?"

“It is sad that Commissioner Selig once again is turning a blind eye, knowing that crimes are being committed under his regime. I have 100-percent faith in my legal team.”

When talking about crimes committed by MLB, A-Rod hinted at MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred's admission of approving a payment of $125,000 in cash to obtain documents from the closed Biogenesis clinic for the execution of the drug investigation team's probe.

On January 11, 2014, an independent arbitrator reduced the suspension from 211 games to 162 games. This meant that Rodriguez would be suspended for the entire 2014 season, including the playoffs.

Alex Rodriguez's suspension had a significant impact on his career

New York Yankees veteran Alex Rodriguez was 38 years old at the time of his PED suspension. He had been a highly accomplished player, having won three Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and achieved numerous other accolades.

However, the suspension tarnished his reputation and cast a shadow over his achievements.

Upon returning to baseball in 2015, Rodriguez played for the New York Yankees until his retirement in 2016.

Despite the suspension, he managed to regain some success on the field but was never able to fully overcome the stain of the PED scandal.

Currently, Alex Rodriguez's MLB Hall of Fame chances are being debated.

