Alex Rodriguez had acknowledged using performance-enhancing medications provided by Anthony Bosch, a fictitious physician who oversaw a steroid ring in South Florida. Rodriguez had admitted to using PEDs between the end of 2010 and the beginning of 2012.

Nobody was shocked to learn that A-Rod used drugs; the slugger already acknowledged using steroids in the early 2000s. Few sports fans ever trusted his innocence, though. But his posture was so repulsive.

Rodriguez said,

“Bosch advised to only use mid-stream urine for MLB drug testing. Bosch told not to use the beginning or the end urine stream.”

Rodriguez faced a significant public backlash akin to Lance Armstrong's as he confronted a similar level of public shaming. In November, during a grievance hearing, Rodriguez discovered that Commissioner Selig would not be compelled to testify regarding his 211-game suspension. In response, Rodriguez hastily made his way to the WFAN radio studios, where he emphatically denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs during an interview with presenter Mike Francesa.

Alex Rodriguez's emotional letter to his elder daughter

MLB icon and former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez wrote an emotional parting letter to his daughter, who recently graduated from high school and is off to the University of Michigan. Since his divorce from Cynthia Curtis in 2008, Rodriguez, 47, has been a single parent, and Natasha, 18, is the first member of his family to move out.

A part of the message said,

"Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi, I can't make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself. As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person."

Alex Rodriguez resides primarily in Miami, so traveling from Miami to Michigan and vice versa will be quite the adventure. But for his daughter's love, he will undoubtedly make plans to meet her.

