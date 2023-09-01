Alex Rodriguez's involvement with Biogenesis, the "anti-aging" clinic suspected of dispensing performance-enhancing chemicals, resulted in the MLB suspending him for 211 games. In a Tampa hotel room in July 2010, Alex first encountered Bosch, who was not a licenced physician. A-Rod's cousin, Yuri Sucart, introduced the two. Rodriguez acknowledged that his cousin was involved with his use of PEDs between 2001 and 2003 during a 2009 interview.

He went into great depth about the testosterone creams and other things. Bosch met with A-Rod a month later to take his blood to help him develop a series of intricate regimens of performance-enhancing drugs.

According to the report presented, "The BBMs between Bosch and Rodriguez include references to code names for numerous banned substances."

Anthony Bosch, the founder of Biogenesis, and Alex Rodriguez planned to deceive the law in the PED crisis. Despite the charges against Rodriguez, which resulted in a 211-game ban, the MLB could not prove what they had done. Rodriguez was thought to have actively sought the Biogenesis materials, according to baseball's investigators, who had a strong suspicion of this.

Alex Rodriguez slammed Bud Selig after the World Series

Alex Rodriguez's most challenging years had to be 2013 and 2014. The Yankees star received a 211-game, no-pay suspension from the MLB for his involvement in the Biogenesis PED controversy, as well as a number of other infractions. The remainder of 2013 and the full 2014 season was when he served out his punishment.

A-Rod was supposed to show up for an MLB arbitration hearing to contest his ban. He, however, hurried out of the meeting because he needed baseball commissioner Bud Selig to testify.

But Selig wasn't there. This infuriated A-Rod, and he stormed off. In a later interview with WFAN, he acknowledged that he thought Selig took it personally and sought to defame him by skipping the meeting.